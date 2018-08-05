Obituary: Fred Henry Bihlmaier

June 21, 1944 - August 2, 2018
Fred Bihlmaier, 74, passed away peacefully at his home on August 2, 2018 in Provo, Utah in the company of his wife Nancy.
Born June 21, 1944 in the Bronx, New York to Fred and Emma (Klotz) Bihlmaier, Fred joined his older siblings Gerda and Richard. At age 8 the family moved to Loma Linda, California, and later to Redlands, California. He graduated from Redlands High School in 1962 where he excelled as a catcher on the Varsity baseball team for 3 years. After graduation he attended San Bernardino Valley College, where he was active in the Alpha Sigma Kappa fraternity.
Fred began his long and successful career in retail sales as a box boy at Stater Bros. Market, and quickly moved to managing the store. After moving to Utah, he took a job with Frito Lay where he continued his career, retiring as a district sales manager after 25 years.
He met his eternal sweetheart, Nancy Joyce Pettingill, in California in the summer of 1969 while she was home from BYU. They were married on June 13, 1970 in Redlands, California. Their marriage was sealed a year later in the Los Angeles LDS Temple.
Fred and Nancy were blessed with two children, Bryan Fred Bihlmaier and Shauna Lynn (Bihlmaier) Howell. They moved to Provo, Utah in 1977 where they have lived ever since.
He was preceded in death by both parents and by his brother Richard. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nancy; his son Bryan (Penny); his daughter Shauna (Sterling) Howell; his sister Gerda Fisher of Bend, Oregon; and four grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 6, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the Edgemont South Stake Center, 2950 N 350 E (Canyon Road), Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center Str., Sunday, August 5, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and at the church Monday, from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to services. He will be interred at Eastlawn Memorial Hills, 4800 N 650 E, Provo, Utah. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.
