Obituary: Fred Dean Legault

August 1, 1946—March 27, 2020
Fred Dean Legault, a wonderful Husband, Father and Grandfather, passed away from this worldly life on Friday, the 27th of March surrounded by his loving family.
Fred was born on August 1, 1946 in Twin Falls, ID. He was raised in Rupert, ID. He joined the Navy in October 1966, after graduating from Minico High School. During his 2 terms of service he earned the Vietnam Campaign Medal (with device), the Vietnam Service Medal (with 2 bronze stars) and the National Service Defense Medal.
After returning home from the Navy, he married his first wife and had 2 children. On November 5, 1988, Fred married Loretta Hult in Coeur d’ Alene, ID, increasing the family with 2 more children.
Fred loved to fish and camp with his family and friends. For 40 years he went to Yakutat, AK with a sizable group of friends to fish for Salmon and Halibut. He also loved to golf with his many friends at the Moses Lake Golf & Country Club as well as the Oasis Golf Course in Mesquite. Fred was a very caring and loving man. He had many friends. He was very generous with all his family and friends. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Fred is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Loretta Hult; 2 brothers and spouses, Mike (Darla) Legault and Steve (Shanna) Legault; brother-in-law, James Massie; 3 children and spouses, Jody Legault, Jerrod (Jill) Legault and Derik Sterling; his grandchildren, Riley Bachman, Annica Davis, Kylan Legault, Devin Sterling, Eli Legault and Issac Legault.
Fred was proceeding in death by his mother & father, Dean and Ruth Legault; brother, Rusty Legault; sister, Deann Massie; son, Jon Sterling and daughter Kristina Bachman.
A celebration of Fred’s life will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
