Fred C. McCoy
June 8, 1945 - June 20, 2019
BURLEY – Fred C. McCoy, age 74, of Burley, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. He was surrounded by the people who loved him the most; his wife, his children, and grandchildren.
Fred was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Clifford and Wilma (Makinson) McCoy on June 8, 1945. Upon the death of his mother, Fred and his sister, Linda, were raised by their maternal grandparents, Tom and Mable Makinson, of Pocatello. He graduated from Pocatello High School in 1964. He joined the United States Navy that same year and spent four years assigned to the USS Sperry; two of those years were combat duty in Vietnam.
Fred returned home and went to POST academy in Pocatello. He then worked for the Burley Police Department for four years. In 1974, Fred enlisted into the United States Army serving as a military police officer retiring in 1990. Upon retirement from the Army, Fred returned to Burley and continued a career in law enforcement at the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center. He was a proud American and was honored to be able to serve his country. During Fred's long military career, he was awarded numerous medals, including four Purple Hearts.
In 1970, Fred met and married Valdi (Parsons) McCoy. She was the love of his life! Fred and Valdi were blessed with three children, Tricia (Ray) Breeding, Thomas (Loretta) McCoy, and Tarole (Travis) Hull. Fred and Valdi were blessed with four grandchildren, Valerie McCoy, Jacoby Buckley, TeAnna (Noah) Michalek, and Tristine Hull. Later in life, he gained six more grandchildren and six beautiful great-granddaughters.
Fred was fun-loving and enjoyed a good laugh. He loved and cared for his family and enjoyed nothing more than to spend time with his family exploring the great outdoors. Fred was a kind man who was willing to share a story with anyone he met. He was very close to his family and will be missed tremendously.
Fred was preceded in death by both of his parents; and his aunts, Joyce (Ray) Henderson, Harriet, and Nelda Makinson. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Valdi; all of his children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and his sister, Linda Brockway of Walnut Creek, California.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at Rupert Cemetery where military rites will be accorded under the direction of the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
