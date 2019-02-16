Try 1 month for 99¢

April 17, 1957—February 15, 2019

Fred Arnold Robbins, 61, of Meridian passed away on February 15, 2019 at his Mother’s home in Gooding after a courageous battle with cancer.

Fred was born on April 17, 1957 in Gooding Idaho to Fred and Dorothy (Gonsales) Robbins. He graduated from Gooding High School in 1975. Fred went on to graduate from the Vocational Technical School in electronics at Idaho State University. After graduating Fred obtained a job with Bendix tracking satellites for NASA. His job took him to many locations including Maui, Maryland, Texas, Utah, and Bermuda. He eventually settled in Meridian working at HP.

Fred had many interests including working on cars, camping with family and building computers which lead him to mining bitcoin.

Fred will be missed by many. He was a favorite uncle to his nieces and nephew and was always up for any adventure that they dragged him into.

He is survived by: his mother—Dorothy Tschannen; brothers—Robert (Tracie) Robbins and Jay Tschannen; and his nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by: his fathers—Fred Robbins and Rudolph Tschannen; and sister—Sherry Fuqua.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel in Gooding.

Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

the life of: Obituary: Fred Arnold Robbins
