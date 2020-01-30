June 3, 1927—January 7, 2020
Franklin Darwin Slagel was born June 3, 1927 and passed away on Jan. 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Pierre SD to George and Margaret Slagel, the family settled in Southern Idaho. Frank married Pauline Garcia in 1946 and had three children, Lyle Dean, Denis and Debbie. Frank spent his later years married to Arlene Slagel who preceded him in death in August of 2019. He is survived by his children Lyle Dean (Tina) Slagel, Denis (Judith) Slagel, Debbie (John) Sparks, 10 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren and his dogs Cindy and Mindy.
A celebration of life is to be held at the Jerome Golf Course Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at noon.
