Try 1 month for 99¢

July 18, 1936—December 26, 2018

Frank Stanley Sorensen, 82, of Twin Falls, ID, died Wednesday, December 26, 2018, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.

He was born July 18, 1936, in Rushville NE, the son of Frank Christopher and Katherine Lunette (Nunn) Sorensen. He married Patricia Ilene Sill June 8, 1963 in San Pablo, CA. He retired after 45 years of working for Quest (Pacific Bell, Mountain Bell, US West). He was a member the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene since 1979. He was heavily involved with the Twin Falls County 4-H Dogs for 30 years.

Surviving are his wife; three sons, CSM Christopher Sorensen currently station in South Korea, Andrew Sorensen of El Paso, TX, and MSgt(ret) Martin Sorensen of Albuquerque, NM; a brother, Ronald Ketchum of Carson City, NV; two sisters, Barbara Zamora of Bullhead City, AZ, Mary Lickty of Rodeo, CA. and 5 grandchildren.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, January 4th at the First Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington St. North. Burial will follow the services.Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories.

Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Frank Stanley Sorensen
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments