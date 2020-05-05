Obituary: Frank Nephi Johnson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 15, 1942—May 3, 2020

Frank Nephi Johnson, 78, a resident of Hagerman, passed away early Sunday morning on May 3, 2020.

He was born on February 15, 1942 in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was the second child and eldest son of J. Nephi and Afton (Tilley) Johnson.

The family moved to Gooding, Idaho, in the spring of 1950 and Frank attended school in Gooding until 1961. He joined the Navy August 23, 1961 and served 4 years of active duty.

He married Kathy Sue Giese of San Diego, California. They had three children, Laura Denise, Steven Robert and Kevin Dale. They were later divorced.

He was also a member of the Idaho National Guard and was a retired Veteran. He resided in Hagerman, Idaho, and was married to Debra Dawn Fishbeck of Los Angeles, California.

Frank is survived by his three children – Laura, Steven of Kennewick, Washington and Kevin of Naples, Florida; a brother—Bruce; and three sisters—Kathleen Scott, Marie Klingler and Julia Fife.

He is preceded in death by his sister—Carolyn Calloway.

A private family graveside service will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman.