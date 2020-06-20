Obituary: Frank Lewis Rowe

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 2, 1937—June 13, 2020

Frank Lewis Rowe was born on November 2, 1937 to Frank and Janet Rowe of Johnstown Pennsylvania. Frank married Gail Elaine in June 1959. They had two children, Theresa Ann and Faith Elaine. Early in their marriage the couple and Theresa moved to the west coast. Frank and Gail also adopted 2 children, April and Raymond Rowe. There are 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren who he cared for deeply.

In 1989 Frank and Gail moved to Idaho. Frank would tell everyone that he loved Idaho the best... Frank and his wife shared 61 years together.

Frank passed early on Saturday, June 13 after an extended illness at 82 years old. He was able to pass quietly in his home with his wife by his side.

Frank was an active man most of his life building and repairing things. He was an electrical and general contractor and had a vast knowledge of the building trades. He also enjoyed repairing and restoring vehicles from motorcycles to buses. People used to say he could fix anything.

The family wishes to thank all the amazing people that were a part of Frank’s life. A special thanks to Jon Paul Morse and Betty Payton who made an extra effort to see and encourage him during his illness.

No services will be held per his request. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Idaho Home Health and Hospice or as Frank would say “pay it forward”…. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories at wwwrosenaufuneralhome.com