June 9, 1936 - Aug. 25, 2018
Loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend Francis Delton Scherer passed away peacefully, Saturday, August 25th surrounded by his loving wife and children. Frank was 82 years old. He was born June 9, 1936 in Wendell, Idaho to Delton and Louella Scherer. His father was employed by the Forest Service that led the family to live in Elko, Nevada, Richfield, Utah and Challis, Idaho. Finally settling in Jerome as a young boy, Frank graduated from Jerome High School in 1954. He was very active in football, basketball, track, and worked at the city swimming pool in the summers.
Frank enrolled in what was then Idaho State College and played football and basketball his freshman year, then switching to the swim and dive team where he earned many awards. Graduating in 1959 with a degree in Education, his first career position was at Jerome Jr. High. He went on to be the varsity basketball and football coach at Jerome High. Later he earned a Master’s Degree in Education at BYU and a Master’s degree in Education and Counseling at Idaho State University. Frank also coached football in Baker, Oregon for one year, returning to Jerome to be the Athletic Director for the schools. After moving to Twin Falls, he was the guidance counselor at Twin Falls High School. During the summers Frank built several homes and managed the Jerome and Twin Falls city swim pools.
Frank was a loving father who taught all of his seven children to love the Lord, serve others, work hard and enjoy life. He was a friend to all he met.
Frank performed many duties for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was an early morning seminary teacher, high counselor, member of the bishopric and served as bishop. Always a sports fan, he maintained the church baseball fields for many years.
He also used his considerable talents to teach English to Laotian and Burmese refugees.
Frank is survived by his wife, Carol, of 62 years, children Becky and Joe Miani, (Tehachapi, CA), Kris and Ken Erickson (Boise), Jodi and Brent Ward (Fairfield), Greg and Ressa Scherer (N. Odgen UT), Scot Scherer (Twin Falls), Bret and Ashlee Scherer (Pocatello), Ben and Stacey Scherer (S. Weber, UT), 22 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and brothers Charles of Twin Falls and Jim of Roseville, California.
A viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 28 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E in Twin Falls, Idaho. The funeral to honor Frank’s life will be held at the Twin Falls South Stake Center on the corner of S. Harrison and Orchard at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 29 with a viewing one hour prior to the service.
