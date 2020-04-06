Obituary: Francisco R Cuellar

January 15, 1983—April 2, 2020
Francisco R Cuellar, age 37, passed away at home in Pasco, WA. Born January 15, 1983 in Pasco to Gregorio Cuellar, Sr and Tommie Riojas Cuellar. Francisco had a big heart and was a loving brother and great father to his four children and wife. He will truly be missed and loved forever by all his brothers, sister, uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded by his twin brother Victor Cuellar.
Survived by his wife Kasey Marie Cuellar. Sons and daughter, Isaiah Rene Cuellar Jaeden Cameron Cuellar, Vivian Marie Cuellar, and Francisco Hefty Cuellar, Jr. Survived also by his Brothers, Gregorio R Cuellar, Jr (WA), Tomas R Cuellar (ID), Cruz R Cuellar (WA), Andy R Cuellar (ID) Ruben R Cuellar (WA), Michael R Cuellar (WA) and Sister, Maria R Cuellar (WA).
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.