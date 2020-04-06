Obituary: Francisco R Cuellar

Francisco R Cuellar, age 37, passed away at home in Pasco, WA. Born January 15, 1983 in Pasco to Gregorio Cuellar, Sr and Tommie Riojas Cuellar. Francisco had a big heart and was a loving brother and great father to his four children and wife. He will truly be missed and loved forever by all his brothers, sister, uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.