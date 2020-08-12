Obituary: Francisca Rebecca Longoria

Rebeca was a teacher’s aide for 30 years and loved being around the children very much. She was an active member of the Catholic Church and Catholic Rosary Club. She enjoyed playing bingo and going jackpot, Nevada to play the penny machines. She loved her grandchildren very much. Our loving grandmother was a loving person, she was always there for family and friends to lend a helping hand. She was so kind, and she never said anything bad about another person. She always helped her nieces and nephews like they were her own children. She loved having them all together for family time.