Obituary: Francisca Rebecca Longoria

Sept. 10, 1928 ~ Aug. 8, 2020

Francisca Rebecca Longoria, 91, of Glenns Ferry, Idaho passed away August 8, 2020 at her home. Rebecca was born on the family homestead in La Reforma, Texas on September 10, 1928 to Alehos Gonzales and Delores Escobedo. She was married in 1942 in Pharr, Texas to Alfredo Morin.

Rebecca was a teacher’s aide for 30 years and loved it so much. She was an active member of the Catholic Church and Catholic Rosary Club. She enjoyed playing bingo and the penny machines. Rebecca was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bartedo and Estephanie Escobedo; parents, Alehos Gonzales and Delores Escobedo; husbands, Alfredo Morin and Bernabe Longoria; daughter, Delores Morin; and son, Alfredo Morin, Jr.

She is survived by her children, Juan Morin; Santiago Morin; Reynoldo Morin; Janie Juanita Presnell; and Mary Celia Treasure; as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family members.

A Rosary and viewing will be held at 6 p.m,, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Limerick Catholic Church, 21 W Arthur Ave, Glenns Ferry, Idaho 83623. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Limerick Catholic Church with graveside service concluding at Glenn Rest Cemetery, Glenns Ferry, Idaho.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Rebecca’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

