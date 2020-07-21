Obituary: Francis Lamoine Eschliman

October 17, 1932—July 16, 2020
Francis Lamoine Eschliman, 87, of Twin Falls Idaho, passed away on July 16, 2020, surrounded by his wife and loving family. He was born on October 17, 1932 to George and Nancy Eschliman in Greeley Nebraska. Francis was the youngest of 12 children. He graduated from Greeley High School.
Before enlisting in the Air Force, Francis taught school for a year in a one room schoolhouse. He served in the Korean War and in Vietnam. Francis spent a total of 21 years in the Air Force retiring in Twin Falls. After retiring from the Air Force, he pursued a career as a diesel mechanic working for John Deer for many years.
On November 19, 1955, Francis married the love of his life Carol Lee Burkholder in Phoenix Arizona and to this union they added 4 lovely daughters; Janet Lee, Elizabeth, Anne and Mary.
Although macular degeneration was causing Francis to lose his sight, it did not deter him from anything. He was a man of little complaining and carried on as normal. He became a member of the Blind Veterans Association and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Francis loved to volunteer and help others. Together with his wife Carol, Francis delivered senior meals and enjoyed checking on other seniors in the area. No person was a stranger to him and he always found someone to talk too. He also had a love of camping and enjoyed taking his grandkids as well.
Francis leaves behind his loving wife of 64 years Carol, daughters Elizabeth (Miles) Miller, Anne Eschliman (Tom Irish), and Mary Koch. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.
Francis was preceded in death by his parents George and Nancy Eschliman, daughter Janet Lee, and all 11 of his siblings.
Francis was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a great example to all of us and will be missed by all that knew him.
In lieu of flowers, family request that donations be made to the Blind Veterans Association, the Twin Falls Senior Center or a charity of your choice.
A celebration of life for Francis will be on Wednesday July 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home at 2551 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls Idaho. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
