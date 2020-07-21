Obituary: Francis Lamoine Eschliman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 17, 1932—July 16, 2020

Francis Lamoine Eschliman, 87, of Twin Falls Idaho, passed away on July 16, 2020, surrounded by his wife and loving family. He was born on October 17, 1932 to George and Nancy Eschliman in Greeley Nebraska. Francis was the youngest of 12 children. He graduated from Greeley High School.

Before enlisting in the Air Force, Francis taught school for a year in a one room schoolhouse. He served in the Korean War and in Vietnam. Francis spent a total of 21 years in the Air Force retiring in Twin Falls. After retiring from the Air Force, he pursued a career as a diesel mechanic working for John Deer for many years.

On November 19, 1955, Francis married the love of his life Carol Lee Burkholder in Phoenix Arizona and to this union they added 4 lovely daughters; Janet Lee, Elizabeth, Anne and Mary.

Although macular degeneration was causing Francis to lose his sight, it did not deter him from anything. He was a man of little complaining and carried on as normal. He became a member of the Blind Veterans Association and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.