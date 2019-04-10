Frances Uriona Guinn
Frances Uriona Guinn, formerly of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the age of 92 in Boise, Idaho. Frances was born at her grandparents’—Acuena Basque Boarding House in Gooding, and was the second of five children born to John and Mary (Ascuena) Uriona.
She had wonderful memories of the many Basque festivities held at the boarding house, including dancing, accordion music and a coin operated organ. There was always something going on at the boarding house. They only spoke Basque at home so she had to learn English when she started school. She grew up on a farm northwest of Gooding during the depression. In April 1940, Frances was in school when a tornado struck five farms northwest of Gooding.
The Uriona family home and out buildings and crops were destroyed and animals were killed and injured. The family built a new home and barn and continued farming. She graduated from Gooding High School, attended Henagar’s Business School in Salt Lake and then worked several years for the Gooding School District.
She married John L. Beitia in 1947, had one son and then divorced. She spent a couple of years working at the Land Title Company in Oakland, California and then back to Gooding and worked as a receptionist for Dr. Kieffer and for First Security Bank. In 1954 she married John W. Guinn. In 1956 she went to work as the district clerk for the Gooding School District and retired 38 years later. After retirement she volunteered on the Gooding County Memorial Hospital Foundation Board for 18 years.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sister – Maria, her brother – John, and a special niece – Mary.
She is survived by her son – John (Peggy) Beitia of Eagle; three granddaughters – Maria Beitia of Singapore, Julie Calcaterra of Las Vegas, Nevada and Amy Beitia-McLeod of Meridian; three great granddaughters, one great grandson; one great great grandson; sister – Anna Rose of Boise; brother – George (Alcie) Uriona of Deadwood, Oregon; and nieces and nephews.
A Rosary/Vigil will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11 a.m., at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Gooding, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m.m at the Church. A graveside inurnment will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding with a reception to follow at the Gooding Basque Center.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the North Canyon Medical Center Foundation or a charity of choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
