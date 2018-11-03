January 13, 1922 – October 31, 2018
Frances Lillian Standley was the life of a party and loved the attention of her family. She was kind, loving, full of life, and sometimes a bit cantankerous. Fran had a positive outlook on life; she was always strong and resilient even during difficult times. She was an outstanding mother and grandmother and everyone enjoyed spending time with her. Fran passed away peacefully the morning of October 31, 2018 in Pocatello, ID. She was 96 years old.
Fran was born on January 13, 1922 to Tull and Ioma Tate in Quay, Oklahoma. She was the 5th of five children and was raised on an oil field where her dad worked. Fran often recalled stories of playing with her older brother, James. On one occasion, they decided to start a fire in their special place under the house. It wasn’t long before the fire truck arrived and she and James got, “a good whippin”. Fran always remembered the big dark clouds rolling over the plains of Oklahoma and her dad immediately sending everyone to the underground cellar in case a tornado was coming.
Fran and her family moved to Kimberly, ID in 1934. In her youth and throughout her life, Fran always loved to dance. She recalled that every Saturday night there was a Twin Falls County dance that she and her family frequently attended. Fran recalled spending hours at dances and at her friends’ houses learning the Jitterbug, waltz, and other dance moves. Fran recalled one day she and her friend were dancing in her friend’s living room when her friend’s older brother and his friends came home. Fran stated one of the boys leaned over and called her “a silly little girl”. This was the first time she met Charles ‘Coon’ Standley, who later became the love of her life.
Fran and Coon were married in Kimberly, ID at Fran’s uncle’s log cabin on September 22, 1939. The following year they welcomed Anderson Charles in October 1940 and Michael James in March 1942. Soon after Mike was born, Coon was drafted in World War II. During this time, Fran moved to California where her parents and older siblings had settled. After Coon was discharged from the U.S. Army in 1946, Fran and Coon moved back to beautiful Idaho. Shortly after returning to Idaho, Charles and Fran welcomed their third son, Steven T. Due to employment opportunities, Coon and Fran lived in Moses Lake, Jerome, Burley, and Twin Falls. While living in Twin Falls, they welcomed their fourth son, Thomas Earl. Eventually, Fran and Coon moved to Kimberly where they spent the majority of their life together. They lived in the same log cabin where they were married so many years before. Fran was mainly a homemaker chasing around rambunctious boys, but did work part time within the school setting and eventually at the Kimberly Cold Storage.
As Fran and Coon retired, they loved spending time fishing and camping with their children and grandchildren. It was a well-known fact that Grandma and Grandpa’s trailer was the best as it was the biggest, warmest, and always had the answer of “yes” to anything you wanted. Fran and Coon also loved traveling across the United States in their fifth wheel trailer. Fran always had an amazing memory and told wonderfully detailed accounts of all the places they had been with their friends and family members. It was a great achievement when the decal of the United States on the side of their fifth wheel became full representing they had been to every single state.
After Coon passed away in 2005, Fran moved a few years later to Bridgeview Independent Living Center. She was the most avid socialite to ever grace the halls of Bridgeview. She spent her time playing bridge, bingo, and attending every activity offered. Fran was always the first person on the bus to go shopping and always bought herself something new to add to her stylish wardrobe. She enjoyed weekly outings to La Fiesta with her sisters-in-law and frequented Jaker’s or Perkins whenever possible. Fran was a member of the First Baptism Church and loved attending services to worship her Savior, Jesus Christ. She always spoke so highly of the members who assisted in transporting her to and from church, checked in on her regularly, and were so kind and compassionate.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Charles (Coon) and son Andy. She is survived by her loving sons: Mike (Suzanne), Steve, and Tom (Cathie). Her cherished nine grandchildren: Shane (Libby) Standley, Casey (Kathy) Standley, Wes Standley, Sean (Lark) Standley, Sam (Heather) Standley, Brad (Amy) Standley, Stephanie (Monte) Garroutte, Katie (Pint) Franz, and Sarah (Kodey) Rosen. Her twenty great-grandchildren: Logan Standley, Alexis Standley, Karley Standley, Quinton Standley, Bailey Standley, Kelby Standley, Brodi Standley, Kayla Standley, Faith Standley, Felicia Standley, Max Standley, Sean Thomas Standley, Charli Standley, Margot Garroutte, Nora Garroutte, Harley Franz, Bronc Franz, Duke Franz, Mavrik Rosen, and Memphis Rosen.
A graveside service will be held on November 6, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be sent to the charity of your choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.