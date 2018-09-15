March 27, 1930 – September 13, 2018
Forrest Walter Stokesberry, age 88, of Twin Falls passed away September 13th, 2018 at home with his loving wife by his side.
Forrest was born in Hazelton Idaho March 27, 1930 to David & Clara (Helms) Stokesberry. Forrest completed the 7th grade and started helping on the family farm west of Twin Falls and at the family owned Feather River sawmill in Featherville, Idaho.
Forrest joined the Army to serve 2 years in the Korean War with the 7th Infantry Division. Upon his return home and a whirlwind courtship, Forrest married his soul mate J. Joan Glenn. To this union 2 children were born.
Forrest was a Master of many professions, some of which include Fire Fighter & Mule Skinner for the US Forrest Service, Ranch Hand, Farmer, Dairyman, Mechanic and Long Haul Owner Operator. Just to name a few. He was never afraid to open a book or pick someone’s brain to learn how to make or do something. And if he did not have the tool he needed, he would design and make it himself out of what he had available.
Forrest is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Joan Stokesberry of Twin Falls, daughter Sheila (Rod) Smith of Filer Id., son Ken (Tammy) Stokesberry of Filer Id., Marc and Carol Quillici of Twin Falls, 8 Grandchildren, 20 Great Grandchildren and 11 ½ Great Great Grandchildren and numerous Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. He is preceded in death by his Mother, Father, 8 Sisters and 3 Brothers.
A Memorial Service will be held at Parks Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls, Idaho on September 20th at 10:00am. Refreshment, Food & Memories will be shared following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your local VFW or Our Savior Lutheran Church, Twin Falls.
We would like to thank the caring staff of Heritage Assisted Living for their Care and Love for Forrest & Joan especially during this difficult time. Also, thank you to the very caring staff of Visions Hospice and Dr. Ippillitto. And to Mike Parks and Staff of Parks Funeral Home thank you for your heart felt compassion and caring for our family during this time.
