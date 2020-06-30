Obituary: Forrest Sandusky Baker Jr.

June 30, 1929—June 24, 2020
Forrest Sandusky Baker Jr. 90, passed on to his next great adventure Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Salt Lake City Utah. Forrest was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin on June 30 1929; the first of three sons to Forrest Sandusky Baker Sr. and Marjorie Carol Moore. He married the love of his life, his beautiful brown-eyed Carol Fry, on August 29 1949 in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together they raised seven accomplished and high-achieving children; Robin (Robert Slover), Melanie (Carl Bowers), Tamara (Russ Hemmert), Sandy (Sharon, dec.), Jonathan, Matthew (Patricia) and Tristan (Ted Schultz).
Dad was an amazing man not soon forgotten by anyone he met. Dad was a child during the depression era, which greatly influenced his life. He started working at the age of five and continued until a few years before his passing. He loved his family, service to his fellow man, hunting in eastern Oregon with his best friends, playing tennis, flying as an instrument rated pilot, and in later years sitting in contemplation by the Snake River. He founded and was co-owner of Transportation Research and Marketing. His work as a transportation economist took him all over the world and he was recognized for this work as Man of the Year by NATSO in 1998 . He was a voracious reader and scholar, inventor, loyal friend, admired teacher and mentor, historian and lover of knowledge, as well as a master problem solver and storyteller. He was larger than life, his generosity knew no bounds, he encouraged people to pay it forward and in turn left a pattern of service and love for those he left behind.
Dad is survived by his seven children, 33 grandchildren, and 82 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol, two brothers, a daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Thursday, July 2 from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert Idaho. He will be interred at Morris Hill Cemetery 317 N Latah in Boise Idaho. Due to the current pandemic, the family requests that masks be worn and social distancing observed at the viewings and graveside.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when the risks from Covid-19 have passed. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local food bank in the name of Forrest S Baker Jr. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
