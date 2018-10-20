Obituary: Forrest Glen Johnson

May 7, 1940 – October 17, 2018
Forrest Glen Johnson, age 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was born May 7, 1940 in Portola, California to Glen Hillstead Johnson and Ethel (Carter) Johnson, the oldest of two children. Forrest began working for his parents at the early age of 11 at Johnson’s Electric in Hazelton, Idaho. He continued this family business his entire life. Forrest’s work ethic was learned working alongside his father. Forrest took pride in the family business and cared deeply for his loyal customers. He was able to share his knowledge and skill with many in the industry. Mostly he was able to teach and work with his grandson Brandon who is planning to continue the legacy. Shortly after graduating from Valley High School in 1958 he married Donna Colleen Rarick on July 11, 1958 and they remained married for 27 years. Forrest was always community minded, he was a member of the Lion’s Club and served on the Planning & Zoning Board for Jerome County. Forrest enjoyed working on projects such as putting in a park at Wilson Lake that included sprinklers, a lawn and bathrooms. When Forrest was younger he always helped with putting up Christmas Lights on main street in Hazelton and lighting the fireworks at the 4th of July celebration. Forrest enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved gathering for Holidays and family dinners. Hearing stories of his grandkids was a highlight he always looked forward to.
Forrest is survived by his sister Kathy (Larry) Davidson, his three children Tamara (Mark) Makin, Curtis Johnson, Mark (Jill) Johnson, six grandchildren Brandon (Jenny) Kincaid, Emma (Jake) Weber, Ellen (Setaleki) Fuapau, Isaac Johnson, Hunter Atkinson, Wyatt Johnson, and five great grandchildren with two on the way.
The Johnson Family would like to extend our gratitude to Hospice Visions and Harmony Place for their attentiveness and loving care in his last hours.
Services will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, October 23rd at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E, Twin Falls, ID. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
