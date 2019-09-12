July 22, 1967—September 9, 2019
Floyd “Allen” Mitchell, age 52 of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away September 9, 2019 at his home in his sleep.
Allen was born July 22, 1967 in Missoula, Montana to Gale and Geneva Mitchell and graduated from High School there.
Early in his life, Allen loved to be in the outdoors while hunting and fishing. Later in life, he enjoyed playing World of Warcraft making many new friends along the way. He also enjoyed watching and discussing many TV Shows and movies.
Allen met his wife on-line while playing the game. A short time later, Allen was encouraged to take a “Leap of Faith”. In doing so, Allen and Louise were married on May 22, 2015.
Allen started working at Wilson-Bates December 8, 1998 and worked there until his passing. He started working in the Warehouse and gradually learned the furniture repair trade. He repairedeplaced/ sewed/ rebuilt and colored furniture and anything else that needed his attention. He was excellent at what he did and will be missed by all of his co-workers, friends and most of all his family.
Surviving Allen is his wife, Louise and son, Ethan of Twin Falls. Also surviving are his 3 step children, (Timothy, Matthew and Cassandra), his parents, Gale and Geneva Mitchell, siblings, Libby(Don) Iverson and Wayne Mitchell; & 7 nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Allen’s life will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Allen Mitchell “Go Fund Me” Account.
All services and arrangements are under the direction of the Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Allen’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
