Obituary: Florence (Loveland) Benedict

March 22, 1932 – August 21, 2018
Florence Elizabeth (Loveland) Benedict, 86, passed away in her home at Alpine Manor in Twin Falls, Idaho on August 21, 2018.
Florence was born in Weiser, Idaho on March 22, 1932 to Ray Loveland of Virgil, KS and Dorothy (Ader) Loveland of Midvale, ID. Florence graduated from Midvale High School in 1950. She was married on December 27, 1956 in Midvale, Idaho to William (Bill) H. Benedict of Caldwell, ID., until his death in 2014.
Florence was a believer in Jesus Christ. The family takes comfort in knowing that she is now with her Lord and Savior, but she will be greatly missed. Florence was a strong and courageous woman who dedicated much of her life to raising her 9 children. She loved to read, and she adored her dogs and her birds. Those that knew her best remember her tenacious spirit and determination. Despite the many obstacles she faced in her life, she always worked hard and strove to make a better life for her family.
Florence is survived by her brother, Charles Loveland; her 9 children, Paul (Delena), Larry (Herminia), Annette, Edward, Robert (Carrie), Susan (Martin), Donald (Teresa), Bryan (Janelle), and Mary Beth (Rich); 19 grandchildren, Joshua, Theresa, Rachel, Breanna, Jared, Joseph, Paul, Jacob, Aarron, Haley, Justin, Craig, Michael, Ashton, Elizabeth, Riley, Ellery, Lovely, and Braeler; 7 great-grandchildren, Matthew, Liam, Alana, J Wolfe, Michael, Raedyn, and Roan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Dale Loveland, and her husband, William H. Benedict.
Private burial services will be held. Services are under the care and direction of Heidi Heil and Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
