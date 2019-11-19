February 13, 1927—November 12, 2019
RUPERT—Florence Irene Smyth Rogers, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. She was born on Feb. 13, 1927 in Hazelton, Idaho, the daughter of Ernest and Edna Smyth. Florence was married to Bernard Gergen in Hazelton and they farmed and custom farmed for many years. Florence also cut potato seed and was part owner in the Dew Drop Inn Café in Hazelton. During their marriage, they had three children, Linda, Dennis and Kevin. They were later divorced and Florence married Val Rogers. They moved to Aguila, Arizona for several years where Val worked on a big farm. From there they moved to Pomona California where they owned an Orange Julius Drive-In. The next move was to Elk Grove California where Val started building homes. They both worked very hard for several years. They then moved to Sweet Home, Oregon where they continued building and carpenter work. The last move was to Rupert, Idaho to be near her daughter Linda. Florence always loved her flowers and her little garden and her cat. Florence always worked hard, had time to talk and listen to your stories. She will be greatly missed.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her children, Linda (Rick) Rogers, Kevin (Rally) Gergen; step children Ron (Cindy) Rogers, Sharon (Dan) Vawser, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Val, one son Dennis Michael Gergen, one step son, Roy Rogers and three sisters and four brothers.
A Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, 2019 at the Silver and Gold Senior Center in Eden, Idaho. The family suggests that there are no flowers sent. A very special thanks to the staff at Highland Estates and Harrison Hope Hospice, Anna, Kippy and Travis. Cremation services were handled by Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory in Rupert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.