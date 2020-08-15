Obituary: Flora May (June) Smith

August 28, 1929– August 5, 2020
Our mother was born in Ash Flat, Oklahoma on August 28, 1929. She was the second born child to Michael Peters Stover and Kitty Emma Stover. She joined an older brother James Mercer Stover. The Stover clan soon grew to include Emma Lou and Michael Peters (Pete) Stover. In approximately 1939 the family moved from Oklahoma to Wendell, then to Challis, and finally returning to the Magic Valley where the Stover kids were educated, lived life, and kicked up the dust!
On February 25, 1950 Mom married the handsome young man from Wendell, Ronald C. Smith. They were really lucky to welcome myself, Vickie Lou and my baby brother Ronald C. Smith Jr.to their little family! All kidding aside, WE were the lucky ones! Dad and Mom owned and operated a farm in the Shoestring community until about 1989 when they semi-retired and moved to Wendell. They lived in the Hub City until 2015 when poor health forced them to move to Boise.
Our mother was the quintessential farm wife, she worked hard, cleaned even harder, but could put on her best and go dancing with our Dad. She was known for her fried chicken, cream of asparagus soup, chocolate chip cookies, and holiday fudge. She gave her all and battled right up to the end when the stroke she suffered took her from us.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents, our paternal grandparents Raymond and Nile Smith, her brothers Mercer and Pete Stover, her daughter in law Cheryl Day Smith, and a great granddaughter Liv Hope Wolf. She is survived by her soul mate and partner in crime for 70 years, our dad Ronald C. Smith. Surviving her also are my brother Ron C. Smith, his son Travis (Crystina) children- Lily, Andrew, and Alyssa.... my husband Roger Wolf, my son Luke( Lyss) -children Payten, Ryker, and Brenlee, and my son Zack Wolf. We are blessed to have our Aunties- Gayle Stover, Emma Telford, and Norma Lowe. Last, but definitely not least, we have many cousins and second cousins whom are all cherished as well.
A private ceremony was held in Boise at the Veterans Cemetery and one at the Wendell Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Mom’s name to Heritage/Park Place Assisted Living, 1777 S. Curtis Rd. Boise Ida 83705, where the BEST staff is continuing to care for our Dad.
“All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother” ~ Abraham Lincoln
Please visit June’s memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
