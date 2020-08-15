Obituary: Flora May (June) Smith

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 28, 1929– August 5, 2020

Our mother was born in Ash Flat, Oklahoma on August 28, 1929. She was the second born child to Michael Peters Stover and Kitty Emma Stover. She joined an older brother James Mercer Stover. The Stover clan soon grew to include Emma Lou and Michael Peters (Pete) Stover. In approximately 1939 the family moved from Oklahoma to Wendell, then to Challis, and finally returning to the Magic Valley where the Stover kids were educated, lived life, and kicked up the dust!

On February 25, 1950 Mom married the handsome young man from Wendell, Ronald C. Smith. They were really lucky to welcome myself, Vickie Lou and my baby brother Ronald C. Smith Jr.to their little family! All kidding aside, WE were the lucky ones! Dad and Mom owned and operated a farm in the Shoestring community until about 1989 when they semi-retired and moved to Wendell. They lived in the Hub City until 2015 when poor health forced them to move to Boise.

Our mother was the quintessential farm wife, she worked hard, cleaned even harder, but could put on her best and go dancing with our Dad. She was known for her fried chicken, cream of asparagus soup, chocolate chip cookies, and holiday fudge. She gave her all and battled right up to the end when the stroke she suffered took her from us.