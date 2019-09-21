August 26, 1923—August 23, 2019
Ferol Boss, 95, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 from natural causes.
She was born Aug. 26, 1923 to Bryan and Jennie McClure. She married her love, C.H. “Bud” Boss in March 1941 in San Luis Obispo, California – who preceded her in death in 2004.
She enjoyed every moment with her family fishing the waters of southern Idaho, rarely if ever out fished by anyone. Her hands were rarely still as she shared the sweet sounds of old time fiddling with Fiddlers Inc. of Idaho on the back patios and decks of farm houses and on the stages of local community parks and nursing homes until her 92nd year. Ferol shared her love for home cooked food and joyfully never passed up the opportunity to share a meal with anyone.
For many years Ferol owned the West Point Store southwest of Wendell, with her late husband – Bud. It suited her serving heart.
Ferol is survived by: her children – Rick and Betty Boss, Valarie and Gary Depew; eleven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; seventeen great great grandchildren; and one great great great grandchild.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by her children – Vickie Dugger and Rodney Boss; grandchildren – Kevin Holloway, and other family members.
In the fall of 1999, I heard Ferol tell her granddaughter, “Do what’s right and do what’s good. Be kind and help others. The world is a better place with you in it. And don’t forget to make a memory out of it.”
Please join Ferol’s family in celebrating her life Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Wendell.
Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
To plant a tree in memory of : Boss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.