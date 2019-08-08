February 15, 1921—July 17, 2019
Fern C. Hamlett, age 98, passed away on July 17, 2019 at The Retreat at Sun River in St. George, Utah. Fern was born February 15, 1921 in Kimberly, Idaho to Curtis and Marguerite Bower.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband David R. Hamlett, and brothers, Frank, Curtis, Leonard and William Bower. She is survived by her three daughters, Linda Hamilton Bennett (Richard), Cathie Hamlett Birrell (Frank) , Anita Hamlett Cohne (Howard) , Six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Fern loved cooking, enjoyed reading, playing cards and gardening.
She dedicated many of her working years to Sears Roebuck and Company and gave many hours of service to UMW (United Methodist Woman), an organization supporting church and community activities. Fern was a warm, gracious women with a wonderful sense of humor and was devoted to her children, grandchildren and friends. She will be missed always.
No services will be held.
