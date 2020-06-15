Obituary: Felix Howard McLemore

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 5, 1932—June 9, 2020

Felix Howard McLemore passed away June 9th from complications due to Alzheimers/Dementia at Canyons Retirement Home in Twin Falls. Felix had resided in the Kimberly area for the last 50 years. Born in Waxahachie, Texas on Nov 5th 1932 to John and Floy McLemore, he served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

Felix had a long career as a repairman for both IBM and Kodak companies. He married Kathleen Hollis on March 1st 1956 in Muscotah Kansas. They lived in Sherman Texas, Acequia Idaho and eventually settled in Kimberly, Idaho. Together they had two children Thomas and Teresa. His hobbies included bowling and golf, and watching his beloved Dallas Cowboys play.

Felix is survived by his daughter Teresa “Jim” Boehm of Twin Falls, special friend Leona Watson of Twin Falls, grandsons Jason McLemore of Jerome and Matthew “Mandi” Olson of Kimberly, and four great grandchildren Kylee, Nathan McLemore of Jerome and Laynee and Nolan Olson of Kimberly. Felix was preceded in death by his loving wife Kathleen, his son Thomas, his parents, one sister, one brother and his great grandson Carter Olson.

Services are pending and will be announced by Reynolds Funeral Chapel. The family wishes to thank Canyons Retirement Home and Heritage Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to him.

