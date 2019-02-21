April 19, 1926—February 17, 2019
Our mother, Faye L. Calkins Tupper, passed away at home on February 17, 2019. She has gone home to be with Jesus! Mom was 92.
She was born to Albert & Hanna Calkins on April 19, 1926 in Idaho Falls. Her father was a sheep shearer in those days. They settled in the Hagerman Valley.
Mom was 15 when she & our dad got married 77 years ago this coming February 24th. Dad lived here on the home place for 85 years, Mom 77. She was raised down the road about 3/4 of a mile from the home place. She was a woman of many talents: wife, mother, cook, raised calves, milked cows, picked eggs, seamstress, musician, singer, business owner, nurse, caregiver, weed puller & most importantly to her..... Evangelist! Her mission was to let every person know that Jesus loves you, cares for you & died for you, so you could be with him in heaven! Everything she did, she tried to do it perfectly.
At age 43, she went back to High School and got her Diploma. At age 54, mom was the top nursing student in the State of Idaho! She went to Georgia to compete in the national nursing competitions. Mom loved being a nurse. She started out at the MVRMC in pediatrics, then on to Hospice services. She nursed at the Magic Valley Manor in Wendell till she was 76. Mom was able to share her faith, give comfort & hope to those that she came in contact with! She walked the talk of her life.
Mom could play many different instruments. Piano, organ, accordion, bells, guitar, just about anything she could get her hands on. Mostly self-taught. She sang in choir, weddings, funerals & wrote a few of her own songs praising her Lord & Savior!
Faye is survived by: her son, Elwyn & Rita Tupper; daughter-in-law, Frances Tupper; son, Jeff & Kristy Tupper; daughter, Rebecca Tupper; and son, David & Becci Tupper, one sister, Iris Stone; 14 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.
Mom was preceded in death by: her husband, Robert E. Tupper; son, Michael R. Tupper; sister, Evelyn Nieffenegger; brother, Bud Calkins and sister, Wanda Duncombe.
Well done, good & faithful servant!
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February, 24, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the Hagerman Methodist Church. Dinner to follow. A viewing will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel in Gooding from 4 to 7 p.m. Private burial will be at the Hagerman Cemetery.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
