Obituary: Faye Dorothy Roberts

July 4, 1934 – September 20, 2019
Faye Dorothy (Bush) Roberts, 85, of Twin Falls, Idaho died Sept. 20, 2019 at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on July 4, 1934 at St. Valentine Hospital in Wendell, Idaho, the daughter of Howard and Linna McClanahan Bush. She was known for her quick wit and positive outlook, always seeing the bright side of life, even during times of sorrow.
She was married to the love of her life, Kenneth Richard “Dick” Roberts, on January 25, 1951 and celebrated 64 years of marriage. They made their home north of Jerome where they raised three daughters and farmed for 55 years. They moved to Twin Falls to be near their daughters upon retirement. Faye was a lifetime member of the Presbyterian Church in Jerome, serving several terms as a deacon.
She lived her life to the fullest, enjoying quilting, reading, camping, snow skiing, water skiing, horseback riding, square dancing, round dancing, and ball room dancing. Mostly, she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.
She and her husband visited three-quarters of the states at least once and enjoyed many trips with Harris Tours. She worked at the hot lunch program while her daughters were in school and was also employed as an optometrist assistant at the Jerome Eye Center.
Faye is survived by her daughters, Kristi Faye (Brian) Jacobs of Twin Falls, Karla Kay (Mark) Slusser of Eagle, and Kayleen Raye (Gary) Phelps of Twin Falls; her grandchildren, Kimber (Darwin) Dudley, Terice Grigg, and Richard Gibson; great grandchildren, Kalise (Justin) Ramirez, Jerrica Dudley, and Logan and Mackayla Grigg; and great great grandchildren, Avery and Kyson Ramirez. She is also survived by her siblings, Carol (Wilford) Allison, Patricia (Robert) Morris, John (Vera) Bush, and Denise (Dan) Pierre; and many extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth Richard Roberts; and her sister, Donna Lee Thompson.
Faye’s family would like to extend a special Thank You for the loving care provided to her by the staff members at Bridgeview Estates and Hospice Visions.
A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at the Jerome First Presbyterian Church, 262 E Ave A, Jerome, Idaho, with Reverend Mike Haddox officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Faye’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
