Obituary: Father Andrew Baumgartner

His family moved to Mt. Angel, Oregon, and from there he entered the minor seminary, operated by Mt. Angel Abbey, as a high school freshman in 1948. After six years in the minor seminary, he entered Mount Angel Abbey and was professed there, with Father Prior Boniface, on September 8, 1955. He was ordained May 26, 1960. Thereafter, he served in many capacities at Mount Angel: Associate Pastor in Mt. Angel, and mathematics teacher at the local Catholic High School, while also serving as Associate Pastor in the town parish. He earned an advanced degree in mathematics at Colorado State University and taught mathematics in the seminary for many years, where he was also a rector of the college seminary. In the Abbey he was organist, junior master, subprior for 13 years, and business manager for 15. He spent nine months in 1979-80 helping to build the Ascension Priory but was then called back to Mt. Angel to be the business manager, a position he held for 15 years. During that time at Mt. Angel, he hiked to Pacific Crest Trail from Mexico to Canada, twice, and was doing for a third time when he had a heart attack.