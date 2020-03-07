Obituary: Farris Clark

November 2, 1932—March 4, 2020
Farris Clark, of Buhl, Idaho passed away on March 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 87.
Farris was born at home on November 2, 1932 in Rayborn, Missouri to Burley and Thelma Clark. His siblings are, Doris Bright, Raymond Clark (deceased) and Glen Clark (deceased).
They relocated from Missouri to Idaho when Farris was 13 years old. He was the owner of Clark’s Garage starting out with his dad. He and his son, Alan built the new Clark’s Garage on Main Street in 1972.
He was a member of the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and especially camping. Farris was a wonderful dad, grandpa. and great grandpa. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Farris was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Raymond and Glen; and granddaughter, Amy Leitch.
Farris is survived by his wife, Ruby; four children, Colleen (Robert) Leitch of Buhl, Susan (Mike) Helsley of Buhl, Sherri (Dan) Coonce of Washington, and Alan (Shawna) Clark of Buhl; sister, Doris; sister-in-law, Rozelle; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave, Buhl with a viewing one hour prior to service.
Interment will conclude at West End Cemetery 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl.Donations may be made in Farris’ name to Calvary Chapel. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Farris’ memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
