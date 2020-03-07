Obituary: Farris Clark

November 2, 1932—March 4, 2020

Farris Clark, of Buhl, Idaho passed away on March 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 87.

Farris was born at home on November 2, 1932 in Rayborn, Missouri to Burley and Thelma Clark. His siblings are, Doris Bright, Raymond Clark (deceased) and Glen Clark (deceased).

They relocated from Missouri to Idaho when Farris was 13 years old. He was the owner of Clark’s Garage starting out with his dad. He and his son, Alan built the new Clark’s Garage on Main Street in 1972.

He was a member of the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and especially camping. Farris was a wonderful dad, grandpa. and great grandpa. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Farris was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Raymond and Glen; and granddaughter, Amy Leitch.

Farris is survived by his wife, Ruby; four children, Colleen (Robert) Leitch of Buhl, Susan (Mike) Helsley of Buhl, Sherri (Dan) Coonce of Washington, and Alan (Shawna) Clark of Buhl; sister, Doris; sister-in-law, Rozelle; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.