Obituary: Farrell E. Kerbs

September 23, 1935—June 9, 2020
BURLEY – Farrell Eugene Kerbs, an 84-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home with his family by his side from complications from a broken hip, and other ailments.
Farrell was born Sept. 23, 1935, in Paul, Idaho, the son of Henry Kerbs Jr. and Catherine ‘Katie’ Weber Kerbs Stiffler. He was raised in the Mini-Cassia area and attended school in Burley, graduating in 1953. Farrell joined the United States Army Jan. 6, 1955, and spent time in the Korean War until December of 1956.
On his return, he joined his brother, Jerry, in Kerbs Beeline Service which became Kerbs Oil. He later purchased Culligan Water Conditioning where he worked for ten years. After selling his business, he went to work for Bonanza Motor Service Department as service manager. Later, he went back to Kerbs Oil where he worked until his retirement.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church and the Burley Elks Lodge. Farrell enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends and cousins.
In 1958, Farrell married Juanita Jacobson in Elko, Nevada. Together, they had two sons, Jeff and Gordon.
Surviving Farrell is wife, Juanita, of 62 years; sons, Jeff (Tori) and Gordon of Burley; sister, Mardene Adams of Burley; sister-in-law, Julie Kerbs of Rupert; his aunt, Colleen Kerbs of Rupert; grandchildren, Jenjer, Keri, Kellen, Taylor, Kassi and Kayla; 12 great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two infants; his grandparents; brother, Jerry; and several aunts and uncles.
Our family extends our heartfelt appreciation to Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center, Cassia Regional Hospital, Dr. Stewart North, Intermountain Homecare & Hospice, and Idaho Home Health for their loving care they gave Farrell. All of the nurses, aids and volunteers were so kind and helpful. We so appreciate it. Also, a special thanks to all the family and friends who came during the past weeks of his illness.
A celebration of Farrell’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, June 15, and from 1 until 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the service. The Rev. Ken Haftorson will officiate. Burial with the conferring military honors will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery.
There will be a live webcast available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com—click on the Farrell Kerbs obituary link, scroll to the bottom and click the high-lighted link.
We ask those in attendance to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The family suggests memorials be directed to Intermountain Homecare & Hospice or a charity of choice.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.