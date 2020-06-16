Obituary: Farrell E. Kerbs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 23, 1935—June 9, 2020

BURLEY – Farrell Eugene Kerbs, an 84-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home with his family by his side from complications from a broken hip, and other ailments.

Farrell was born Sept. 23, 1935, in Paul, Idaho, the son of Henry Kerbs Jr. and Catherine ‘Katie’ Weber Kerbs Stiffler. He was raised in the Mini-Cassia area and attended school in Burley, graduating in 1953. Farrell joined the United States Army Jan. 6, 1955, and spent time in the Korean War until December of 1956.

On his return, he joined his brother, Jerry, in Kerbs Beeline Service which became Kerbs Oil. He later purchased Culligan Water Conditioning where he worked for ten years. After selling his business, he went to work for Bonanza Motor Service Department as service manager. Later, he went back to Kerbs Oil where he worked until his retirement.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church and the Burley Elks Lodge. Farrell enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends and cousins.

In 1958, Farrell married Juanita Jacobson in Elko, Nevada. Together, they had two sons, Jeff and Gordon.