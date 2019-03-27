Try 3 months for $3

Fanny Steele Bryngelson

June 6, 1927—March 26, 2019

Fanny Steele Bryngelson, 91, of Rupert, passed away March 26, 2019, after a brief illness.

She was born to Robert S. and Evea E. Adams on June 6, 1927 at Klamath, Oregon. She was married to Allan V. (Swede) Bryngelson for 66 years.

Together they had four children, Evea (Randy) Jackson, Gus (Maggie) Bryngelson, Amy Perry, and Magnus Bryngelson (deceased). Fanny had one child from a previous union, Sherry Ibarra.

Fanny and Swede moved to Idaho in 1960 when they purchased the improvements on a homestead after many years working as a cowboy for various ranches in the western United States. They homesteaded, farmed and ultimately developed a pure bred Angus cattle ranch in the Rupert area.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother and one son. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Jeff Swenson, Minidoka Home Health and the staff and residents of Vista Assisted living for all of their kindness and help.

Family will greet friends at Morrison Funeral home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert, from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, April 1, 2019. Internment will be held at the Merrill, Oregon cemetery at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest a donation to the Minidoka County Historical Society or a charity of your choice.

