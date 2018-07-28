Obituary: Fallon Wyatt Saunders Jr.

April 24, 1981 – July 10, 2018
“I try to look to the good side of things. I don’t take anything personally. It’s hard to catch me in a bad mood but it does happen. I still don’t know what I want out of life other than being happy, so that’s how I live my life. I think everyone should be single, sorry for all the couples out there. There’s never just one answer for anything, and it’s all a matter of how you look at it. Other than that, that’s me in a nut shell, have fun.” Fallon Wyatt Saunders Jr.
Fallon was born April 24, 1981 in Burley, Idaho. He was raised in Heyburn and moved to Boise as a young man. He left Boise to stay with his sister Sarah and her family in Malad, Idaho. Shortly after, be became ill and died quietly on July 10, 2018 from Liver disease at the age of 37.
Fallon was a very likable person as his vast circles of friends can testify and Fallon would do just about anything for family or friends. He had a sense of humor and enjoyed a good joke even if it was played on him. He was very spontaneous and getting in the car with him was like going on Mr. Toad’s wild ride because you never knew where you would end up! Fallon is a member of Son of the American Legion. Fallon was the favorite uncle of all his nieces and nephews and was not beyond getting down on the floor or grass to let the little ones wrestle and climb all over him. We all have our favorite stories of him and it cannot be put into words what he was to us and how we all feel about him.
Fallon was our son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend and his going leaves an empty space in all our lives.
It was his wish not to have a funeral service and he wanted to be cremated (so that he didn’t come back a zombie LOL).
He is survived by his parents F. Wyatt and Sandra Saunders, his sisters Miranda, Christina, Sarah, Patricia, Sandy, Adelia and Hannah, his brother John, his Grandparents Nephi and Betty Simmons and numerous Aunts and Uncles and nieces and nephews.
