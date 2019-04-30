April 24, 1930—April 28, 2019
Fae Jibson, 89, a resident of Gooding, Idaho, died April 28, 2019, at the Desert View Care Center in Buhl, Idaho.
Fae was born on April 24, 1930, in Acequia, Idaho. She married Calvin Jibson in Carson City, Nevada on November 15, 1942. Soon after they were married, Cal and Fae moved to California where Cal worked in the construction industry and Fae was kept busy taking care of the house and six children.
After retiring the family moved to Smith Valley, Nevada, where they worked together managing the L.D.S. Church farm for 10 years. For the past 20 years, they have lived in Gooding where they were active in the church.
Fae & Cal enjoyed Gooding and the many long rides they took together all around the Magic Valley.
Fae Jibson is survived by: three sons—Mark (Mary) of Carson City, Nevada, Tommy of Dayton, Nevada, and Lynn (Cathy) of Paul, Idaho; three daughters—Janis of Gooding, Idaho, Judy (Jon) of Pleasant Hill, California and Marie (Jimmy) of Eureka, California; one brother -Rex (Shirley) of Burley, Idaho; three sisters—Linda, Alice, and Marge (Dick) of Burley, Idaho; eleven grandchildren—Chris Jibson, John Jibson, Tamara Henington, Thomas Jibson, Ross Frasier, Lee Frasier, Chelsea Jibson, Taylor Rees, Matt Mancini, Anna Barber and Adam Barber; four great grandchildren—Dylan Frasier, Mackayla Frasier, Mickenzie Frasier and Destiny Jibson.
Fae was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband—Calvin Jibson; and her sister—June.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Declo Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.
A viewing will be held prior to the service that will take place at Demaray Funeral Chapel in Gooding from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
