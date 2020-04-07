Obituary: Evelyn Yvonne Reeves

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 23, 1941—April 6, 2020

Evelyn Yvonne Reeves, 79, was born February 23, 1941 in Rigby and died on April 6, 2020 in Blackfoot. While she traveled elsewhere—mainly either to Jackpot, Nevada or to visit recently-born or recently-graduated grandkids—our mom was born, raised, lived and died as a proud Idahoan.

Yvonne (never Evelyn) joined the Fallert family: her parents Tony and Mabel; her siblings Lorna, Katherine, and Larry (although Mom would like it noted that Larry joined the family after her). She grew up in Idaho’s Lost River Valley, where as a teenager, she met Richard Reeves. They married in 1958. During the next two years, mom gave birth to two kids: Bret and Brenda. Then, over the next decade, they ended up with two more, Susan and Troy.

Although she worked many odd jobs throughout her life, her main occupations were: Wife, Mother, Grandma, and “GG.” As with her husband, she LOVED all her grandkids—Jessica, Heather, Ryan, Erica, Amber, Christopher, Colton, Sarah, Ainsley, and Owen. If pressed, we’ d say that mom’s primary occupation was trying her hardest to spoil those kids (and 10 kids that came later that called her “GG”).