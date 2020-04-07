Obituary: Evelyn Yvonne Reeves

February 23, 1941—April 6, 2020
Evelyn Yvonne Reeves, 79, was born February 23, 1941 in Rigby and died on April 6, 2020 in Blackfoot. While she traveled elsewhere—mainly either to Jackpot, Nevada or to visit recently-born or recently-graduated grandkids—our mom was born, raised, lived and died as a proud Idahoan.
Yvonne (never Evelyn) joined the Fallert family: her parents Tony and Mabel; her siblings Lorna, Katherine, and Larry (although Mom would like it noted that Larry joined the family after her). She grew up in Idaho’s Lost River Valley, where as a teenager, she met Richard Reeves. They married in 1958. During the next two years, mom gave birth to two kids: Bret and Brenda. Then, over the next decade, they ended up with two more, Susan and Troy.
Although she worked many odd jobs throughout her life, her main occupations were: Wife, Mother, Grandma, and “GG.” As with her husband, she LOVED all her grandkids—Jessica, Heather, Ryan, Erica, Amber, Christopher, Colton, Sarah, Ainsley, and Owen. If pressed, we’ d say that mom’s primary occupation was trying her hardest to spoil those kids (and 10 kids that came later that called her “GG”).
Our mom also loved playing cards. Up until the last few months of her life, she played in weekly games in and around Gooding. She also enjoyed word puzzles and once her daughter bought her a tablet, she played the online slot machine games, reminding her of those frequent Jackpot trips. She was an avid Rebekah, being a member at lodges in Blackfoot, Salmon, and Gooding. Her favorite pastime, however, was visiting with her friends and her family, including the cousins (and their spouses) on her side of the family and her in-laws: dad’s parents, brothers and sister. Specifically, she loved attending Fallert or Reeves family gatherings, no matter the size, as well as the Butte County High School class of ‘59 reunions. With her passing, she is survived by: her brother Larry, her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. Her parents, two of her siblings (Lorna and Katherine) and her husband preceded her in death.
Thanks to Hospice folks both in Gooding and everyone at Encompass Home Health and Hospice in Blackfoot and a special thanks to her hospice nurse Katie and the staff at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding and The Gables II in Blackfoot. The people in elderly care do yeoman’s work every day with little fanfare, so we want to say here how much appreciated all they did to help mom through her final days, weeks, months, and years of illnesses and injuries.
Due to some of her far-flung kids and grandkids and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held later this year.
The family is under the care of the Hawker Funeral Home. Memories of Yvonne and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.