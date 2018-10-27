February 12, 1920 – October 26, 2018
BURLEY — Evelyn Marie Biermann, a 98-year-old, longtime resident of Burley, and a well-known Mini-Cassia businesswoman, joyfully met her Savior on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
Evelyn was born Feb. 12, 1920, in Verdon, Nebraska, to Frederick and Paula (Ernsting) Eickhoff. She was the fourth of eight children raised on the family farm. She attended a country school for eight years, then a parochial school for two years – boarding with a family that lived near the school – working for her room and board.
When Evelyn’s maternal grandmother passed away, she moved to Craig, Missouri, where her grandfather was living, so that she could help him out for a while. It was there that she met Wilbur Biermann in 1935 at a church Walther League youth-group party at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Craig. Wilbur and Evelyn were married June 21, 1939, at Fall City, Nebraska. They spent many happy years in Chicago, Illinois, and Wisconsin, where Wilbur worked for Kresge Company and Evelyn worked in a shoe store. In 1943, Wilbur was called into the service and they spent the next two-and-a-half years living in Texas until his honorable discharge in 1946.
Following his discharge, Evelyn and Wilbur moved to Twin Falls when Wilbur was offered a job with M.H. King Company. He was a manager of a local King’s Department Store for six years until being transferred to Burley in 1952; he worked as a manager and buyer until his retirement in 1986.
Evelyn taught Sunday school for nearly 25 years; she was the LWML president, Christian Growth chairperson, and served on the altar and memorial committee at Zion Lutheran Church in Burley. She loved music and had a wonderful singing voice.
In 1960, Evelyn and her good friend, Georgia Mullikin, went into business together opening the Nutrition Center, a health-food store, in Burley. The store is still operating today by her family.
Evelyn is survived by her two sons, Michael (Susan) Biermann of Heyburn, and Charles (Sandra) Biermann of Shelley; seven grandchildren, Aaron Biermann, Benjamin Biermann, Philip Biermann, Jena Purdie, Skyler Spidell, Carla Biermann and Sara Brawner; five great-grandchildren, Alexis Biermann, Payton Biermann, Hunter Biermann, Boone Biermann and Mackalia Spidell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 56 years; six sisters, Rose Fuller, Wilma Eickhoff, Lillian Hamm, Lenora Rehm, Norma Reinke and Marcile Eickhoff; and one brother, Melvin Eickhoff.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave., in Burley, where friends and family may call one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be the Reverend Bryon Sunderman. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staffs of Pomerelle Place of Burley and Auburn Crest Hospice for their loving care.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
