December 20, 1968—April 11, 2019

Evan Lee McEwen was born in Burley, Idaho to Don and Betty (Rathbun) McEwen. Evan passed away after an illness Thursday, April 11, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his mother Betty, grandparents Orlo & Jessie McEwen, Truman and Blanch Rathbun.

Survivors include 3 children, Tony, Evan Jr. and Mia; his father Donald, sisters, Julie & Lisa, brothers Alan & Carey and their spouses; his significant other Veronica and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Evan loved music from a young age and was part of forming a band “Broken Omen” which is popular across Magic Valley.

He loved life and lived it to the fullest.

He was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 1 p.m., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID.

Cremation and Private Inunrment is under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

At this time, A GoFund me page has been established on behalf of Evan and his children.

Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on his memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com

