March 4, 1961—January 1, 2019
Evan Earl Carpenter, 57, of Jerome, Idaho went to be with his Lord on January 1st, 2019 at his home after a brief battle with cancer. Evan was born on March 4th, 1961 in Canyon City, Colorado to Floyd and Janet Carpenter. He was raised and educated in both Colorado and Jerome, Idaho, and graduated from Jerome High School in 1979.
Evan married Karen Kay Kersey of Jerome, Idaho on August 14, 1982. She was his best friend and the love of his life. Together they raised six children. He owned and operated Assist Auto Brokerage in Wendell, Idaho. He enjoyed studying scripture, riding his ATV’s in the South Hills with his family, spending time with his children and grandchildren, working on cars, and spending time on projects in his shop. Evan was a born-again Christian and his relationship with the Lord was a motivating factor in his life.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Karen Carpenter of Jerome, Idaho. His children, Amie (Wes) Winn, Sara Richey, Jason Carpenter, Erin (Jake) Bass, Kyle (Rachel) Carpenter, and Joel (Meghan) Carpenter. Ten grandchildren, Clayton and Alexis Winn, Aiden, Gavin, and Madison Richey, Nathan Carpenter, Charlotte Bass, Quinn and Brynlee Carpenter, and baby Ezra Carpenter (coming soon), his father, Floyd L. Carpenter, and two brothers Floyd E. Carpenter and Brian Carpenter. He is preceded in death by his mother Janet and brother Keith Carpenter.
His family will always remember him for his loving devotion and faith and love in the Lord Jesus. There will be an informal gathering to honor his memory. The informal gathering will be held at Magic Valley Evangelical Free Church on Monday, January 7th, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.. We will be wearing blue in his honor. We love you dad, and you will live on in our hearts.
Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
