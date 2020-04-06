Obituary: Evan Butler

Evan Butler died suddenly on March 29, 2020, from a pulmonary embolism. He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, as Emily Butler on February 12, 1973, and grew up in Hansen, Idaho. Always a tomboy and never liking to wear dresses, Emily realized at some point that she was gay and eventually came out in her mid 20s. About 10 years later, Emily realized that rather than being gay, her deep and true identity was as a guy, and she publicly and personally transitioned to a male and changed her name to Evan, and all of us around her sooner or later changed Evan’s pronoun to he. After being around Evan, it was obvious that he really was a guy, and it was obvious that he finally felt like he was his true self.

All of these changes required courage in this often hostile world. Evan taught many of us what it means to be authentic, to live authentically, to live with courage to be who we are — whoever we are, deep down. And he taught many of us about ourselves when we saw our own prejudices or confusion and then were able to adjust, to grow, to commit to supporting him and everyone else who goes through public and private changes. His life and example was an easy teacher, because Evan was such a kind, generous, winsome, loving, big-hearted, funny, and encouraging person. Everywhere he went, he encouraged people along the way. He encouraged people he had known his whole life, and he encouraged strangers who he just met. He once worked as a teller at a bank in Roseburg, Oregon. Customers would come in and stand in his line, just to be able to talk with him, even when there were other tellers there with no one at their windows. People just had a story or joke to tell him, or something to give him, or just wanted a hug (which he would give them by coming all around the counter). Later, when he worked at a restaurant, people would come in and request his table. The reason these kind of things happened was because he had a special ability to see into each person’s heart and to connect with them, to make them laugh, to make them feel encouraged or happy or just appreciated. It seemed you could never leave a conversation with Evan without him telling you he loved you.