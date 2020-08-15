You have permission to edit this article.
Obituary: Eunice Merrigan
Obituary: Eunice Merrigan

1931 ~ 2020

Eunice Merrigan, 89, of Rupert Idaho passed away on August 12, 2020, at her home. Eunice was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska in 1931 to Melvin and Martha Burkman. After graduating from Lake Alice High School, she and her sister, Evelyn, moved to Boise, Idaho to live with their Aunt. On February 14, 1956, she married Ken Merrigan. They began their life together on their homestead in Norland, Idaho where she lived for the rest of her life. Eunice and Ken had three children; Rod, Kenna, and Todd. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing bridge, golfing, and bowling.

She is survived by her three children and spouses; Rod Merrigan, (Lee Anne), Kenna, (Scott Holloway), Todd, (Stephani), and four grandchildren; Ella, Patrick, Hannah, Sarah (Pete) Surette.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Nicholas Catholic School on 806 Fifth Street Rupert, Idaho. The family would like to express our appreciation to Mini-Cassia Hearts 4 Seniors. Funeral arrangements are pending with Morrison Funeral Home. Funeral services will be posted on Morrison Funeral Home website.

