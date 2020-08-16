Obituary: Eunice Merrigan

Eunice Merrigan, 89, of Rupert, Idaho passed away on August 12, 2020, at her home. Eunice was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska in 1931 to Melvin and Martha Burkman. After graduating from Lake Alice High School, she and her sister, Evelyn, moved to Boise, Idaho to live with their Aunt. On February 14, 1956, she married Ken Merrigan. They began their life together on their homestead in Norland, Idaho where she lived for the rest of her life. Eunice and Ken had three children; Rod, Kenna, and Todd. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing bridge, golfing, and bowling.
She is survived by her three children and spouses; Rod Merrigan, (Lee Anne), Kenna, (Scott Holloway), Todd, (Stephani), and four grandchildren; Ella, Patrick, Hannah, Sara (Pete) Surette.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Nicholas Catholic School on 806 Fifth Street Rupert, Idaho. The family would like to express our appreciation to Mini-Cassia Hearts 4 Seniors. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Rupert Cemetery. Those attending are asked to practice CDC recommendations. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
