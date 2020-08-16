Obituary: Eunice Merrigan

Eunice Merrigan, 89, of Rupert, Idaho passed away on August 12, 2020, at her home. Eunice was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska in 1931 to Melvin and Martha Burkman. After graduating from Lake Alice High School, she and her sister, Evelyn, moved to Boise, Idaho to live with their Aunt. On February 14, 1956, she married Ken Merrigan. They began their life together on their homestead in Norland, Idaho where she lived for the rest of her life. Eunice and Ken had three children; Rod, Kenna, and Todd. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing bridge, golfing, and bowling.