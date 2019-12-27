March 11, 1923—December 25, 2019
On Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, Eulogia Brito Talamantes, passed away at the age of 96. She was surrounded by family members as they shared her last moments.
Mrs. Talamantes was born on March 11, 1923, in Fabens, Texas, to Isidra Ferralez and Elizandro Brito. She married Ramon Talamantes on December 19, 1942; and together, they raised their children in Arizona and Idaho. She was a homemaker and a devoted Seventh-day Adventist who enjoyed gardening, sewing and cooking. She watched Christian programs and loved watching her grandchildren. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include four sons, Michael (Dorothy) of Honduras, Elias, Esiquiel (LaRae) and Ramon Jr, of Twin Falls, Idaho; three daughters, Ester (John) Bohr of Washington, Maria Schirmer of Oregon, and Erma (Daryl) Weigt of Twin Falls, Idaho; one brother Alex Brito of Idaho; one sister, Modesta Ferralez of New Mexico. She is also survived by her 20 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Ramon Talamantes Sr, and two brothers, Joe Brito and Lucio Brito; one sister, Luisa Talamantes of Arizona.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2019 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church at 131 Grandview Dr, Twin Falls, Idaho with Pastor Lankford officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
