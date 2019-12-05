Obituary: Eugene Verlin Caldwell

October 21, 1929—December 3, 2019
Eugene Verlin Caldwell, 90 of Meridian passed away peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 3, 2019 at an assisted living facility.
Gene was the fourth child born to Robert and Oma Caldwell on Oct. 21, 1929 in Twin Falls, Idaho. He grew up in the Curry area and loved to remember the good ole days at Curry Tech. That’s how he always referred to the three room school house. It’s now a museum. He transferred to Twin Falls High where he enjoyed Pole Vaulting and FFA. He met and married his high school sweetheart, Peggy Strain, on Jan. 7 1948. They had four children. They farmed in Twin Falls, Jerome and Burley for the next 18 years.
In 1965 he entered the world of finance when he went to work for PCA as a Loan Consultant. He was named branch manager in 1978. When he retired in 1984 he went to work at the new Valley Bank as Assistant VP/ Manager. He tried to retire in 1990 but they talked him into coming back till Sept 1991. He and Peg had moved to Twin Falls and he was done. They loved to golf with their friends and spend time with their family and especially grandkids.
In 2012 they moved to Eagle to be near their children and grandchildren. Dad really enjoyed feeding the horses, mowing the lawn and watching the boys play their sports.
Gene is survived by his daughters Sharon (John Ikaunieks) Hailey, Nancy Ketterling, Meridian and Rob (Lisa) Caldwell, Whittman AZ. Beloved sister Beatrice Henman, Boise. Grand children Thayne (Cathi Ketterling, Twin Falls, Brad Ketterling, Boise, Meredith (Eric) Adams, Meridian, Jennifer (Dan) Mcguire, Las Vegas.Great Grand Children Britton, Bridger, Carson and Mikayla Adams. Great Great Grandson Ryker.
You have free articles remaining.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, wife Peggy, son Randy, brothers Ed and Harold.
We love you and you will be greatly missed.
In Lieu of flowers a memorial donation can be made to the Autism Society, Treasure Valley. PO Box 44831, Boise, ID 83711.
A Memorial Service will be held Monday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Darrell Taylor as the officiant at Accent Funeral Home 1303 N Main St. Meridian, ID 83642. A private Internment will be held at Sunset Memorial in Twin Falls.
A special thanks to the staff at Grace Memory Care and the Abode Hospice. We appreciate your loving care for our Dad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.