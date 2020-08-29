Obituary: Eugene Raymond Webb

Eugene Raymond Webb

He started working at the age of nine, selling magazines and newspapers which set the course for his career as a salesman. Gene quit school in his junior year of high school to enlist in the Marine Corps in 1946. He served in China, Tientsin and Tsingtao. Once he was discharged, he returned home to Twin Falls to woo his former classmate, Aileen Bartlett and they were married on Thanksgiving Day 1948 in Los Angeles, CA. It was there in Los Angeles that Gene began his thirty-seven years as a salesman in the electrical wholesale supply field. He and Aileen raised three children and were married sixty-eight years until Aileen's passing in December 2016. Gene returned to school at age forty-nine, earning his B.A. and M.A. from Cal State LA in Health and Safety with certification for the specialist in alcohol and drug problems. His thesis turned into his first poetry book, An Alcoholic's Poetic Story. Eugene has published three poetry books with his fourth book to be published later this year. He has also published hundreds of poems in the Mid Valley News, where he has a column, “Webb's Rules” and in other local newspapers, magazines, church bulletins, etc. In 1985 Eugene went on to have a second fulfilling career helping people as an advance planning counselor and divisional manager at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, CA.