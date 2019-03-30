Try 3 months for $3

August 9, 1923—March 24, 2019

Eugene “Pete” Mulkey, 95, of Twin Falls passed away on March 24, 2019 and was born in Estella, Oklahoma on August 9, 1923. He served our country in the Army during WWII. He married his love, Virginia on April 13, 1946 and celebrated nearly 73 years of marriage. He had eight children, 14 grandchildren, numerous great, and great, great grandchildren.

Pete worked Heavy Construction until 1988 and moved to Twin Falls, where he resided for 30 years. He was an avid golfer, bowler and loved to fish.

Pete was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He will be sorely missed. Condolences can be left at Reynoldschapel.com.

