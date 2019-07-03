July 5, 1920- July 1, 2019
Eugene Foster Gulick passed away at home on July 1, 2019, four days before his 99th birthday, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 5, 1920 at home in Filer, Idaho to Joseph Foster Gulick and Mary Tempe Lancaster Gulick. He went to grade school at Poplar Hill and High School in Filer, graduating in 1938. Later he attended Woodbury College in Los Angles, California. On January 24, 1944 he was inducted into the Air-Corp where he served as a Radio Operator until 1946. When he left the service, he purchased the farm in Buhl, Idaho where he raised Black Angus cattle with his father, Joseph Foster Gulick, and brother, Stanley Gulick. He met his wife, Margaret Anne “Peggy” Thorpe, on a blind date, they fell in love and married on September 16, 1948 and have been married for over 70 years. Together they had five children, Linda, Greg, Sharon, Jeff and Mary Kim.
Eugene left farming in 1969 and bought the Rathaus Pizza Shoppe in Moscow, Idaho and later expanded the business to include the Red Baron in Lewiston and other locations. After many years he retired back to the farm in Buhl, Idaho. Gene and his wife wintered for over thirty years in Queen Valley, Arizona making numerous friends.
Gene wore many different hats in his lifetime from ranching to flipping houses. He was known for his practical jokes and his sense of humor, he loved to get “your goat” but his biggest achievement is his family, who he loved with all his heart.
He was preceded in death by his mother Mary; his father, Foster; and his brother, Stanley.He is survived by his sister, Bernice; his wife, Peggy; daughter, Linda (John) Ficca; son, Gregory Gulick; daughter, Sharon (Scott) Gregg; son, Jeffrey (Julie) Gulick; and daughter, Mary Kim (Robert) Compton; grandchildren, Tim Marlow, Terry Marlow, Andrea Williams, Adam Gulick, Christopher Edmondson, Jason Compton, Jeremy Compton, Justin Compton and Keith Gulick; great grandchildren, Reilly Williams, Carter Williams, Brandon Compton, Camielle Compton, Jaxen Gulick and Amelia Compton; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his little dog, Julio.
The family would like to thank Visions Hospice for the wonderful care they provided during Gene’s last months, with special thanks to Ginger and Amber.
A viewing will take place Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10 a.m., with a rosary to follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Buhl, Idaho. Funeral Mass will commence at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Filer Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Buhl.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Gene’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
