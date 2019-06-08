March 27, 1933—June 4, 2019
Etta Ann Warren Dalley Wright, 86, of Burley Idaho passed away June 4, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. She was born March 27, 1933 in Walker Missouri, the daughter of Luther E. and Emma E. Widmann Warren. She attended Burley High School Class of 1951. Etta enjoyed growing up with her sisters and brothers at Stars Ferry Lumber and milking her favorite cows. She delivered lumber, hauled hay, and drove truck to help out.
She married Ivan Ross Dalley on March 27, 1951 and was later sealed October 6, 1976. Together they built an excavating business and raised two children; Sandra and Dale. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Her example of love, hard work, and selflessness will always be remembered as she raised her grandchildren alone as she lost her sweet Ivan to cancer in 1987.
She was lucky enough to find another sweet companion. She married her best friend Gene Wright on January 3, 1997. They enjoyed taking trips, camping, four-wheeler rides and anything outdoors.
She is survived by her husband Gene Wright of Burley; daughter Sandra (Mike) Misner; son Dale Ivan Dalley; sister, Edith Osterhout; grandchildren Crystal (Bruce) Chan, Lisa (John) Misner, Janel (Chad) Stith, Scott (Amy) Southern, Ivan Daniel (Kandice) Southern, Nathan (Rochelle) Southern, Alisha (Ryan) Searle, Ivana (Keenan) Sinclair, Warren Dalley, Carol (Kent) Warr, Deborah Orr, Chinoah (Toby) Halverson, and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Burley Stake Center. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Morrison Payne at 321 Main St. in Burley. Services will conclude with burial at the Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
