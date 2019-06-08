April 13, 1947—June 6, 2019
BOISE – Ethor Fil, 72, our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
He was born April 13, 1947, in Cornberg, Germany, the son of Andrey and Maria Kuschil Fil. He spent his childhood and the majority of his later years in Declo. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War as a command central specialist from Sept. 12, 1966 until Aug. 14, 1969. He received as associate degree from the College of Southern Idaho and, in 1974, a Bachelor of Business Administration/Accounting degree from Idaho State University.
He married the love of his life, Kathee Blair, July 27, 1968; together, they had two daughters, Patricia and Kathryn. Even though the marriage ended in divorce, their love for one another never failed—even till the end. Ethor was a devout member of the Catholic Church; his faith never wavered and he found great comfort in faithfully attending Mass. Ethor was also a member of the Declo and Albion American Legion.
Ethor is survived by his former wife, Kathee Gomez (Allan); his daughters, Patricia “Chris” Fil of Twin Falls and Kathryn Eastman of Boise; two granddaughters, Kirstin Mitchell of Twin Falls and Amanda Eastman of Bloomington, Minnesota; three great-grandchildren, Dante, Alexzander and Piper; his siblings, Bohdan Fil (Debbie) of Boise, Nina Papazis (Tom) of Henderson, Nevada, and Lena Paxton of Twin Falls; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A vigil will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where the recitation of the rosary will begin at 7 p.m.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 1601 Oakley Ave., in Burley, with the Reverend Father Boniface Lautz as celebrant. Burial will be in Declo Cemetery with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.
The family suggests that in Ethor’s memory and to support Vietnam veterans, memorial contributions be directed to the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group in care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 878, Burley, ID 83318-0878.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.