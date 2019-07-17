Obituary: Esther Arbaugh

January 5, 1927—July 13, 2019
Esther Violet Arbaugh, 92, from Jerome Idaho, passed away on July 13, 2019 in Idaho Falls Idaho. Esther was born in Jerome, Idaho to Edward and Maria Netz on January 5, 1927. She was married to Truman Arbaugh on December 1, 1945 in Jerome. They had three children, Bobby, Karen and Dennis. Most weekends one could find Truman and Esther out camping and fishing. Esther was devoted to her family and loved her grandchildren dearly. She has 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Esther is preceded in death by her parents, husband Truman, son Bobby and daughter Karen. She is survived by her son Dennis and all those grandchildren.
The family of Esther Arbaugh wishes to extend thanks to the staff at Creekside Care Center in Jerome, ID where Esther resided previous to Idaho Falls. The family would also like to extend a special thanks to the CNA’s, nurses, and the wonderful care workers of Hall 2 of Life Care Center in Idaho Falls, ID where Esther resided the last two years.
Family and friends are invited to visit this Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Jerome Senior Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
