July 4, 1940—May 15, 2019
Ervin McCammon, 78, a resident of Buhl, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Desert View Assisted Care in Buhl.
Ervin was born on July 4, 1940 in Twin Falls, Idaho, the son of Kenneth and Adeline McCammon, and one of nine siblings.
Ervin is survived by his daughter – Paula McCammon and granddaughter – Emma.
A celebration of life for Ervin and his brother – Kenneth, who passed away on Nov. 3, 2018 will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Hagerman American Legion Hall from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 pm, with lunch at 1:00 p.m.
Cremation arrangements were under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
