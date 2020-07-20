Obituary: Ernest M. “Mac” Billiard

April 12, 1934—July 15, 2020
Ernest M. “Mac” Billiard, 86, of Hagerman, Idaho, passed away on July 15, 2020, unexpectedly at home.
Mac was born on April 12, 1934 to Ernest and Kate Billiard in Hagerman, Idaho. As the baby of the family he was doted on by his two loving sisters, Eloise and Eileen.
Mac grew up in Hagerman where he graduated from Hagerman High School in 1952. He met the love of his life, Janet Palmer after high school and they were married on December 23, 1953 at the Hagerman Methodist Church. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage. Mac and Janet were blessed with three children, Jeri Ann, Michael, and Tony.
Mac served in the United States Air Force for four years. He was stationed in Germany and Mountain Home. After being discharged from the Air Force, he was employed by Ellis Fish Hatchery in Hagerman.
In 1959, Mac followed in his father’s footsteps and began a 35-year career with Idaho Power. This career provided many opportunities for his family, which included living in multiple locations along the Snake River. Mac held many positions in Idaho Power and retired as the Manager of Hells Canyon Complex in 1994.
Upon retirement, Mac and Janet returned to Hagerman to a home they had built themselves. His retirement was full of many activities which included spending time with his family, hunting, golfing and wood working. Mac was a lifetime member of the Hagerman Methodist Church where he served as a Boy Scout Leader and Trustee Chairman. Mac was also a 63-year Mason, being a member in Hagerman, Richfield, Glenns Ferry and Bannack, MT lodges. Mac served as Master of the Hagerman lodge multiple times. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite. Mac also worked with the Job’s Daughters and Rainbow Girls.
Mac served as a Hagerman Cemetery Board Chairman for many years. During that time, Mac was instrumental in many improvements in the cemetery, of which he was immensely proud.
Mac is survived by the love of his life, Janet, and his children Jeri Ann Billiard of Hagerman and Tony (Jody) Billiard of Buhl. He is also survived by his grandchildren Nicole (Gilbert) Ferreira of Jerome, Nick Billiard of Hagerman, and Michael Billiard and his fiancé Jessica Simons of Twin Falls. He will also be greatly missed by his great grandchildren, Addy Jae, Zavier and Layla Ferreira, and Lilly Snapp, and numerous other relatives that he loved and cared for.
Mac is now reunited with his son Michael, his parents, sisters and many other close family members and friends.
Mac will forever be remembered for his strong work ethic, peculiar wit and for being the rock for the family that he loved so much.
Graveside services will be held July 24th at 11:00am at the Hagerman Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Hagerman American Legion Hall. During this time of social distancing, we ask that you practice safe measures.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hagerman Methodist Church, Hagerman Masonic Lodge or Hagerman Alumni. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave North, Twin Falls, Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com .
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.