Obituary: Ernest M. “Mac” Billiard

April 12, 1934—July 15, 2020

Ernest M. “Mac” Billiard, 86, of Hagerman, Idaho, passed away on July 15, 2020, unexpectedly at home.

Mac was born on April 12, 1934 to Ernest and Kate Billiard in Hagerman, Idaho. As the baby of the family he was doted on by his two loving sisters, Eloise and Eileen.

Mac grew up in Hagerman where he graduated from Hagerman High School in 1952. He met the love of his life, Janet Palmer after high school and they were married on December 23, 1953 at the Hagerman Methodist Church. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage. Mac and Janet were blessed with three children, Jeri Ann, Michael, and Tony.

Mac served in the United States Air Force for four years. He was stationed in Germany and Mountain Home. After being discharged from the Air Force, he was employed by Ellis Fish Hatchery in Hagerman.

In 1959, Mac followed in his father’s footsteps and began a 35-year career with Idaho Power. This career provided many opportunities for his family, which included living in multiple locations along the Snake River. Mac held many positions in Idaho Power and retired as the Manager of Hells Canyon Complex in 1994.